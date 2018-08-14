Defamation lawsuit over alleged fake Western painting tossed

FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2017 file photo, chief curator Amy Scott pauses for photos with a painting titled “First Streak of Dawn” by Frank Tenney Johnson at the Autry Museum of the American West, in Los Angeles. A federal judge in Nevada has thrown out a defamation suit on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, a Western art collector, Gerald Peters of New Mexico, filed against a prestigious auction house and the owner of a Reno gallery because they claimed a different 1937 cowboy painting Peters sold for $750,000 - “The Sun and the Rain” - was not one of Johnson’s original works. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Jae C. Hong AP