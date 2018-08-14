Judge cites casting couch’s history, OKs Weinstein suit

FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspiring actress against Weinstein. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet said the lawsuit filed by Kadian Noble last fall was fairly brought under sex trafficking laws Congress passed that had an “expansive” definition of what could be considered a “commercial sex act.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP