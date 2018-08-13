People

Ex-Alabama police officer gets 10 years for fraud, theft

The Associated Press

August 13, 2018 07:50 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala.

A former police officer in Alabama who pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and burglary has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 51-year-old Leon Todd Townson was sentenced Monday. The former U.S. Marine is one of two former Prattville Police Department lieutenants charged with breaking into a home in 2015. The other lieutenant, 48-year-old John Wayne McDaniel, is set to be sentenced Friday.

Townson also was charged in 2017 with defrauding an insurance agency by filing a claim containing false information. The fraudulent claim prompted the agency to award Townson more than $190,000. He resigned from the police department in 2005 before pleading guilty to trying to sell a modified rifle seized by the department's drug unit.

