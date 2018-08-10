People

Reporter accused of assaulting man at mayoral debate

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 03:56 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Latino Public Radio Reporter accused of putting his hands around another man's neck during an altercation at a Providence mayoral debate has been charged with simple assault.

James Kuo says Reynaldo Almonte knocked a phone out of his hands and grabbed his neck during Thursday night's debate. Kuo says the attack came after Almonte threatened him and Kuo tried to take a picture of Almonte.

Kuo is a vocal critic of candidate Robert DeRobbio for DeRobbio's involvement in an operetta "The Mikado," which Kuo says is racist.

Reynaldo, Latino Public Radio CEO, didn't immediately respond to an email Friday. He told The Providence Journal that Kuo provoked him and "got what he deserved."

