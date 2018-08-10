William & Mary board rescinds Bill Cosby honorary degree

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The board of visitors of The College of William & Mary has voted to rescind an honorary degree awarded to comedian and actor Cosby. The board issued a statement Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, saying since it awarded the Masters of Arts degree in 1993, “information came to light and was confirmed that Mr. Cosby engaged in abhorrent conduct antithetical to our university’s core values.” (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Matt Slocum AP