FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
White House says Omarosa claim of Trump racism is ‘false’

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 01:53 PM

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.

The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her "a disgruntled former White House employee."

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault Newman labels Trump a "racist" and claims she's been told there are tapes of him using the N-word repeatedly while filming "The Apprentice" reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday, "Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous," Manigault-Newman's book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

Sanders says, "It's sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks." She's criticizing the media for giving her a platform.

