Kanye West silent about whether Trump cares for blacks

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2015 file photo, Kanye West appears at the Brother Vellies Spring 2016 collection presentation during Fashion Week, in New York. West was silent when it comes to whether he thinks President Donald Trump cares for black people. West appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2018. West discussed his support for Trump and questioned why people go after the president instead of trying “love.” However, West did not answer when Kimmel asked if the rapper thought Trump cares about black people, or any people at all. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP