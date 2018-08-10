FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2015 file photo, Kanye West appears at the Brother Vellies Spring 2016 collection presentation during Fashion Week, in New York. West was silent when it comes to whether he thinks President Donald Trump cares for black people. West appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2018. West discussed his support for Trump and questioned why people go after the president instead of trying “love.” However, West did not answer when Kimmel asked if the rapper thought Trump cares about black people, or any people at all. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
People

Kanye West silent about whether Trump cares for blacks

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 09:17 AM

LOS ANGELES

Kanye West was silent when it comes to whether he thinks President Donald Trump cares for black people.

West appeared on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live " on Thursday.

West discussed his support for Trump and questioned why people go after the president instead of trying "love."

Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated immigrant families and asked: "You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?"

Kanye considered the question without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break.

Kimmel earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office. The rapper replied Trump "is a player."

