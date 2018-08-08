Spike Lee on ‘BlacKkKlansman’: Don’t call it a comeback

FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Spike Lee appears after the premiere of his film “BlacKkKlansman” at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Lee is releasing his latest film this weekend, a year after the violent clashes in Charlottesville in which anti-racism activist Heather Heyer was run over and killed. Lee’s film is about an earlier chapter in white supremacism and the Ku Klux Klan: when African-American police detective Ron Stallworth infiltrated a Colorado Springs, Colorado, chapter of the KKK in 1979. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Vianney Le Caer Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP