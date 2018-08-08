Sinclair, Tribune in talks to overcome regulatory hurdles

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2004, file photo, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s headquarters stands in Hunt Valley, Md. Broadcasting company Sinclair says it’s in talks with Tribune Media Co. on how to overcome regulatory hurdles to its $3.9 billion deal to buy 42 of Tribune’s TV stations. Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, that the companies are working to find approaches that are best for the company, employees and shareholders. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File) Steve Ruark AP