Famous Nevada pimp running for office loses brothel license

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, owner Dennis Hof, left, jokes with madam Sonja Bandolik at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state’s most famous pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate for Nevada’s legislature. Officials in Southern Nevada’s Nye County on Tuesday said Dennis Hof had failed to apply for a renewal and pay fees for his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, about an hour’s drive northwest of Las Vegas. John Locher, File AP Photo