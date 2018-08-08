Photo exhibit documents revival of Polish Jewish life

A visitor looks at a photograph documenting Jewish life in Poland from the 1970s, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish life in Poland _ from the 1970s, when it appeared that Jewish life was on the verge of extinction, to an unexpected revival in the years following the fall of communism. The exhibition, “Re-Generation,” features dozens of black-and-white images taken by American photographer Chuck Fishman. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Czarek Sokolowski AP