Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

Models display creations by Iranian born designer Reza Etamadi during a MUF10 fashion show in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. An Iranian-born fashion designer has stolen the limelight at a fashion show when showcasing models in burqa and dressed as police officers appeared on the catwalk as part of his collection themed around women wearing face veil, days after a new law banning such garments in public places entered into force. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Mads Claus Rasmussen