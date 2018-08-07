People

Albuquerque City Council overrides mayor’s Topgolf veto

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 01:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The Albuquerque City Council voted to override Mayor Tim Keller's veto, which denied funding to Topgolf in building a $39 million entertainment complex.

Keller vetoed a $2.6 million economic development package that would help the company in constructing a restaurant/indoor golf entertainment venue.

The "project participation agreement" includes $400,000 of city general fund money unspent from the fiscal 2018 budget. The proposal also includes the city reimbursing 50 percent of incremental city gross receipts tax revenue, up to $1.8 million, to assist the site developer with costs of land, building or infrastructure.

Keller had called it a "raw deal for taxpayers," in that it would bring low-wage, low-skill jobs and send the wrong signal that Albuquerque is prioritizing out-of-state companies over similar local efforts.

