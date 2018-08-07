Cynthia Nixon: Invest in green jobs, infrastructure

FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon speaks during a pro-choice rally in New York. Nixon’s economic development plan calls for investments in green jobs, minority communities and crumbling infrastructure. The former “Sex and the City” star and Democratic candidate for New York governor also wants greater transparency and accountability in state economic development spending. The candidate’s plan was first reported Tuesday, Aug. 7 by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Julie Jacobson AP