FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Reed Saxon AP
FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Reed Saxon AP

People

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 08:09 AM

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.