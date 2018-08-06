New documentary to explore history of FBI, US presidents

FILE - In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Showtime will air a new documentary series from award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney examining the history of clashes between U.S. presidents and the FBI. The four-part series inspired by the book “Enemies: A History of the FBI” by Tim Weiner will debut Nov. 18, 2018, Showtime Networks chief David Nevins told TV critics’ Monday, Aug. 6. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP