Arpaio speaks to toy doughnut in new Baron Cohen’s show

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, appeared Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in the latest episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime prank show. During the segment, a disguised Baron Cohen channeled questions about guns through a tiny toy doughnut, prompting Arpaio to address his answers to the toy. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Matt York AP