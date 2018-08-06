Top 2020 Democrats missing in Iowa but working backchannel

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2015, file photo, a visitor casts their vote with a kernel of corn for presidential candidate Donald Trump in a straw poll at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. The 2018 Iowa state fair opens this week, complete with its signature deep-fried Oreos and prize hog judging. While Reba McIntire and Jim Gaffigan will be on the grandstand, another type of celebrity will be missing: marquee names eyeing the White House. The fair will forego its time-honored mix of late-summer local family fun and national political pageantry and instead feature relatively backbench Democrats hoping to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya AP