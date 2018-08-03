Broadway performers plan protest outside the White House

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Rosie O’Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington. O’Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals plan to serenade President Donald Trump on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, but from outside the White House in protest. The group will sing “The People’s Song” from “Les Miserables,” Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music” from Lafayette Park. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Cliff Owen AP