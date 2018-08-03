JFK’s rocking chair, other iconic memorabilia up for grabs

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 1961, file photo, President John F. Kennedy, left, sits in his rocker in the White House in Washington, as he talks with Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko about the Berlin situation. Beginning Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Eldred’s auction gallery in East Dennis, Mass., on Cape Cod, is auctioning items associated with the late president, including a rocking chair that Kennedy used in the White House. Bob Schutz, File AP Photo