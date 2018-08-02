Comcast dropping appeal over blocked political ads

A cable provider in Arkansas is dropping its appeal of a ruling that prevented it from airing a conservative group's attack ad against a state Supreme Court justice seeking re-election.
Comcast of Arkansas asked the court Thursday to dismiss its appeal of the May preliminary injunction blocking the Judicial Crisis Network ads targeting Justice Courtney Goodson. A Pulaski County judge ordered several Little Rock area stations to stop airing the group's ad through the May 22 judicial election.
Comcast said in a court filing it had reached a resolution with Goodson and her campaign. Tegna, the parent company of Little Rock television station KTHV, is also appealing the injunction.
Goodson is challenged in the November election by David Sterling, Department of Human Services chief counsel.
