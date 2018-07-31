Long after Watergate, Woodward and Bernstein make news

FILE - In this April 29, 2017 file photo, Bob Woodward, left, and Carl Bernstein appear at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. More than 40 years after they became the world’s most famous journalism duo, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are still making news. Bernstein was among three CNN reporters who last week broke the story of former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s allegation that Trump had advance knowledge of the June 2016 meeting between representatives of his campaign and Russian officials. On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, Woodward’s upcoming “Fear: Inside the Trump White House” was No. 1 on Amazon.com. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo