Pussy Riot members who disrupted WCup re-arrested in Moscow

Olga Pakhtusova, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, is lead out of jail and into a police van in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 30, 2018. Four members of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, who had run onto the pitch dressed in police uniforms during the World Cup final were sentenced for two weeks. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP