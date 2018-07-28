Espanola officers have fun lip-syncing funky “Low Rider”

New Mexico police officers are joining a lip-sync challenge aimed at boosting the profiles of their agencies to recruit new officers and to showcase their musical talents.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Espanola Police Department's video, released earlier this month, features several officers lip-syncing and dancing to 1975's "Low Rider" by the funk band War while surrounded by lowriders.
In the video, Espanola Police Chief Louis Carlos and Deputy Chief Roger Jimenez say the challenge could give the department an opportunity to show its human side.
The police department says most of the response to the video has been positive.
The video came out just in time for the city's Lowrider Day, which celebrates lowrider culture.
Police departments from Seattle to Texas have also participated in the challenge.
