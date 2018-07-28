People

WaterFire to be lit in support of eliminating hepatitis C

The Associated Press

July 28, 2018 09:30 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The next installment of a famous public art event, WaterFire, aims to support efforts to eliminate hepatitis C in Rhode Island.

The state health department says the "C is for Cure" WaterFire lighting takes place Saturday for World Hepatitis Day.

Festivities and performances begin at 7 p.m. The lighting is scheduled for 8 p.m. in downtown Providence.

The health department has a comprehensive program to prevent, screen, diagnose, evaluate, cure and eliminate hepatitis C in Rhode Island, called RI Defeats Hep C.

Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott says community events help raise awareness about prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

The state recently announced that Medicaid will cover hepatitis C medication for all Rhode Island Medicaid beneficiaries with the disease. Previously, only medication for advanced hepatitis C was covered.

