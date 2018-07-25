This photo provided by the Dover Police Department, in Delaware, shows Zachary Williams, of Canal Fulton, Ohio. The U.S. Naval Academy announced Tuesday, July 24, 2018, it is bringing charges against Williams, a midshipman, who allegedly distributed illegal drugs, including cocaine. (Dover Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Dover Police Department, in Delaware, shows Zachary Williams, of Canal Fulton, Ohio. The U.S. Naval Academy announced Tuesday, July 24, 2018, it is bringing charges against Williams, a midshipman, who allegedly distributed illegal drugs, including cocaine. (Dover Police Department via AP) AP
This photo provided by the Dover Police Department, in Delaware, shows Zachary Williams, of Canal Fulton, Ohio. The U.S. Naval Academy announced Tuesday, July 24, 2018, it is bringing charges against Williams, a midshipman, who allegedly distributed illegal drugs, including cocaine. (Dover Police Department via AP) AP

People

Prosecutors urge court-martial for midshipman in drug case

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

July 25, 2018 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON

Military prosecutors are recommending a court-martial for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman accused of distributing illegal drugs.

Lt. Amanda Serfess said Wednesday that Midshipman Zachery Williams acquired drugs on the dark web and sold them to fellow midshipmen.

Williams declined to comment during the Article 32 hearing at the Washington Navy Yard. His attorney, Antoinette O'Neill, declined to give a closing statement at the hearing, which lasted less than an hour.

Navy Capt. John Han, the preliminary hearing officer, will make recommendations on whether the case should proceed to a court-martial.

Some of the charges relate to an arrest carried out last month by the Dover, Delaware, Police Department. Williams allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover officers during the Firefly Music Festival, but police later dropped the charges.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.