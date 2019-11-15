Fifty years ago, eight black students at Swarthmore College demanded change. They got it.

The classmates from Swarthmore College who wrote the book, “Sevens Sisters and a Brother,” recounting their civil rights activism during the 1960s that led to significant changes at Swarthmore. Back row: Ferdinand Warren, husband of Bridget Van Gronigen, one of the authors. Middle row, left to right: Aundrea White Kelley, Marilyn Allman Maye, Jannette O. Domingo, Bridget Van Gronigen Warren, Marilyn Holifield, Harold Buchanan and Joyce Frisby Baynes. Sitting in front: Myra Rose. The photo was taken in Panama City, Panama, circa 2003

“Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

This West African proverb is attributed to Nigerian writer and professor, Chinua Achebe. The proverb appeared in his 1958 publication and has several variations, but the intent is the same.

A new book about one of the pivotal moments of the civil rights movement tells the story from the lions’ point of view.

Entitled “Seven Sisters and a Brother,” the book chronicles the actions of eight black undergraduate students during the late 1960s at Swarthmore College, a predominately white liberal arts college near Philadelphia. The former students tell the story, which they will discuss at the Miami Book Fair.

In the book, they relay how their peaceful protests changed the culture and policies of the revered college.

A decade of tumult

The black students arriving at Swarthmore grew up in the 1960s during great social, economic and political change. Some began their college journey in 1965 and others followed.

The students’ names were Marilyn Allman Maye, Harold S. Buchanan, Jannette O. Domingo, Joyce Frisby Baynes, Marilyn Holifield, Myra E. Rose, Bridget Van Gronigen Warren and Aundrea White Kelley.

Of diverse backgrounds, they left their families in Florida, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts and the Caribbean. Their new home, Swarthmore College, was one of several elite colleges that enrolled groups of black students about the same time as the passage of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The Act banned discrimination in education, sought to strengthen the educational resources of colleges and universities and provided financial assistance for students in higher education.

Over time, as this group of students settled into the rigors of Swarthmore, it became evident to them individually and then collectively that the institution was not meeting their academic needs.

To examine the issues, the students, once strangers, merged into a group and developed a self-imposed structure.

From their findings, they made demands to Swarthmore’s administration for changes. The demands included creating a Black Studies curriculum and concentration to recognize their own history and culture, and increasing the numbers of black students and faculty.

When the demands were not met, the students did not lose hope. Neither did they transfer to another college.

Instead, they mobilized a peaceful protest to effect change in the form of a takeover that forced the college to respond to their demands.

Facing adversity

Recently, I asked the students in an email the following question:“With the adversity that you faced, why did you remain at Swarthmore?”

Three responded. They each answered separately but had similar answers.

Buchanan: “We earned a place there. We chose to fight to make the college better for future generations instead of leaving.”

Hollifield: “My impression was that the situation at other predominantly white schools would be about the same or worse, and I did not want to disappoint my family.”

Maye: “Facing adversity is a part of life...our response and goal — to make life better for us, and for those black students and faculty who would come behind us. That is what the book and our struggle with the college was and is fundamentally about.”

The group remained at Swarthmore drawing on family and spiritual roots. They reached out to black adults from nearby communities for strength and ultimately rescue. An enduring friendship developed and like-minded campus students joined them in organizing the Swarthmore Afro-American Students Society (SASS).

Takeover of the administration office

During an eight-day period in 1969, eight students sat-in, slept-in, and lived-in Swarthmore College’s administration office.

According to the book, “The Takeover of this major campus space was to ensure all demands were taken seriously. The Takeover brought all academic activity to a halt to focus on demands until a completely unexpected tragedy ended our action abruptly.”

Their actions resulted in Swarthmore creating a Black Cultural Center, a Black Studies curriculum, and a more diverse and inclusive environment. In the process, the students learned leadership skills that were later applied to their careers and civic activities.

The personal accounts and collective memory make the book a primary source. They were participants and witnesses to change in the 20th century.

While the focus is on black student activism, the book and presentation at the Book Fair will be inspiring to others who grew up in the 20 century and have thought about writing a book.

Who will write your story?

If not you, who?

If not now, when ?

Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Ph.D., is a historian and founder of the Black Archives, History & Research Foundation of South Florida Inc. Send feedback to djf@bellsouth.net

If you go

The authors of “Seven Sisters and a Brother” will tell their story at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, during the Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus., 300 NE Second Ave. They will speak in Room 8203, Building 8, second floor.