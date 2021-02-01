‘Sabado Gigante’ star Don Francisco is coming back to television at age 80

Chilean television personality Mario Kreutzberger, known as “Don Francisco,” will return to the small screen with a new program on CNN en Español.

This project, called “Don Francisco: Reflections 2021 on CNN en Español,” will air at 9 a.m. from Feb. 15-26, the network said.

“The common denominator of the program will be the sensitivity that the conversations will have, which will develop through the personal stories of the interviewees, combined with the unique experience of the famous host,” CNN said.

Don Francisco, who began 60-year career in 1962 in his native Chile, is an icon of Spanish-language television. The 80-year-old was the longtime host of Sábado Gigante, the popular variety show that ran more than 50 years. Guinness World Records recognized it as the longest-running variety show in television history.

He will broadcast his program in a new digital studio, specially built for this project, adapted to the circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

CNN said it will be the first time that the host will interact with audiences through a virtual production.

The public can send in questions, videos and their own reflections through Don Francisco’s social media accounts @DonFranciscoTV on all platforms, at http://www.CNNE.com/donfrancisco and the CNN en Español’s social media, @CNNEE.