Entertainment World premiere of the music video “Babalú” October 28, 2019 01:17 PM

Mayito Rivera, who was a singer of Los Van Van for two decades, sings Babalú, part of the Mambo Babalú cultural project. The video was filmed in different locations in Havana and El Rincón, the sanctuary dedicated to San Lázaro (Babalú Ayé).