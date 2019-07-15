Photo gallery: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show | Monday, July 15, 2019

Christie Valdiserri walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Models walk the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Camille Kostek walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Robin Holzken walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Tanaye White walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vita Sidorkina-Morabito walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Clarissa Bowers walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miki Hamano walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Christie Valdiserri walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Katina Taylor walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Ashley Alexiss walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jasmine Sanders walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Brooks Nader walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Kathy Jacobs walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Nour Guiga walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Florinda Estrada walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Haley Kalil walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jamea Byrd walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Courtney Smits walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vita Sidorkina-Morabito walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Brielle Anyea walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
MJ Day walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Djaniel Carter, bottom, and MJ Day walk the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Robin Holzken walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Camille Kostek walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Ashley Alexiss walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Tanaye White walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Katina Taylor walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Salina Jade walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Christie Valdiserri walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Christie Valdiserri walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Christie Valdiserri walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jamea Byrd walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Haley Kalil walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Brielle Anyea walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Robin Holzken walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Hyunjoo Hwang walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Soraya Yd walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Florinda Estrada walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jasmine Sanders walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vita Sidorkina-Morabito walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Ariadna Gutierrez walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Clarissa Bowers walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Camille Kostek walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Haley Kalil walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Attendees wait for the start of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Kate Bock arrives to the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Olivia Brower arrives to the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Halima Aden arrives to the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jasmine Sanders arrives to the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Haley Kalil arrives to the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Camille Kostek arrives to the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com