Entertainment Eva Longoria joins stars from ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Grand Hotel’ at a red carpet in Miami Beach June 11, 2019 02:06 PM

Eva Longoria attends a red carpet event alongside stars from two ABC television shows, “The Bachelorette” and “Grand Hotel,” at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach Hotel on Monday, June 11, 2019. Guests were given an advance screening of "Grand Hotel."