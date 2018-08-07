Bob Dylan performs in 2010 in London.
Bob Dylan is headed to Florida. Here’s how you can get tickets

By Ryan Ballogg

August 07, 2018 07:00 AM

The one and only Bob Dylan is headed to Florida this fall.

The last time Dylan visited was 2016.

This tour includes stops in six Florida cities, including a show on Oct. 24 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Go to BrowardCenter.org.

Dylan’s other Florida dates are:

Oct. 19 at St. Augustine Amphiteatre

Oct. 20 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

Oct. 21 at at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota

Oct. 23 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

Oct. 26 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando

See the full list of tour dates at bobdylan.com/on-tour.

