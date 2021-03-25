Patients on ventilators. Hotel instead of home. COVID comes to Florida hospital

Episode 1: The Front Line

A small, close-knit community hospital in Miami-Dade County begins to grapple with COVID-19 amid the global pandemic.

Dr. Andrew Pastewski, ICU medical director at Jackson South Medical Center, worries that he might have caught the novel coronavirus as he struggles to get patients off ventilators. Julio Valido, a registered nurse in the ICU unit, is living in a hotel near the hospital after deciding he can’t safely stay in his home and potentially expose his wife and three children to the deadly disease with no cure.

Episode 1 of Inside the COVID Unit explores the sacrifices of front-line workers Andrew and Julio, as they fight to save those struck by the virus, including a father and son who became critically ill within days of each other.

