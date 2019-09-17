Exclusive Collection Of Urban Villas Available At Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Downtown Miami’s “super tower,” PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter, saved the best for last, recently unveiling an exclusive collection of just four, two-story urban villas. Promising a new benchmark for luxury city living, the grand standalone residences feature three bedrooms, a den and four bathrooms, a rooftop for entertaining as well as private sky pools.

Boasting 2,576 square feet of interior space and 2,038 square feet of exterior, the urban villas range from $3.5 to $4.5 million – they are the most unique residences offered at PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter located inside the massive 27-acre complex, often compared to New York’s Hudson Yards as one of the country’s most visionary and largest mixed-use developments.

Located steps from the spa on the pool level, the ever chic villas will offer direct access to the parking garage for added convenience. They will also be just an elevator ride away to the building’s Skyport should the future of flying cars become reality, and regulatory hurdles are met.

Located within walking distance to the city’s most celebrated cultural and entertainment landmarks such as the Adrienne Arsht Center, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and the American Airlines Arena – residents will be just an elevator ride away from Miami’s waterfront and the vibrant blend of retail, restaurants, and nightlife planned for the mixed-use development. PARAMOUNT proudly received TCO earlier this summer with residents moving in now.

“Our ultra-luxury, limited villa collection, offers the best of both worlds – a single-family home in the sky in an urban setting,” said developer Dan Kodsi. “These villas will appeal to a very special buyer, who appreciates the world at their fingertips.”

“These exceptional villas add yet another dimension to the unrivaled offerings at PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter,” said Peggy Olin, CEO of OneWorld Properties, the exclusive sales brokerage for the project. “It is simply elevated living at its best.”

The only residential tower currently for sale within the mixed-use Miami Worldcenter site – PARAMOUNT has made international headlines with its Upper Deck, which will debut as the largest amenity deck in the U.S., spanning 90 feet above downtown Miami featuring an extraordinary array of action-packed amenities that includes the country’s first outdoor soccer field to be featured in a high-rise residential development; two tennis courts; a resort-style pool; and multiple bungalows, among others.

Known as the most amenitized building in the country and regarded for the fact that it put the “world” in Worldcenter with more 56 nationalities represented among its buyer pool - PARAMOUNT is 90 percent sold with more than $400 million in sales of their 500+ city- and bay-view residences. Tower residences range in size from 1,180 to 2,350 square feet, with prices starting at $750 per square foot.

For more, please see www.PARAMOUNTmiami.com or visit the sales center at 1010 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33132.