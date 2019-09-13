Jills Zeder Group Combines Luxury Real Estate Success of Three Families to Form One Powerhouse | SPONSORED

With over four decades of experience in the Miami-Dade County luxury real estate business, and a total of more than $5 billion in real estate sales* since 2005, The Jills Zeder Group is perfection for buyers and sellers alike. Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, the luxury real estate titan ― which covers all of Miami-Dade County ― is comprised of three families, all of which are major players in the luxury residential real estate business.

These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder; Felise Eber, Hertzberg’s children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg, and Zeder’s children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Connoisseurs of the luxury real estate market, the families offer a powerful brand, robust footprint, and combined worldwide marketing platform.

Covering all of South Florida, members of The Jills Zeder Group, over generations, have become experts in representing buyers and sellers of the area’s most magnificent properties, including multi-million dollar estates, luxury condos, waterfront properties and more. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group’s clientele includes celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and diverse international buyers and sellers.

In July 2019, The REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals report recognized The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 Team in Miami-Dade, based on closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2018.

Prior to joining forces in March 2019, the families achieved tremendous success. In early 2019, Coldwell Banker named the Hertzbergs’ and Ebers’ previous brokerage as its No. 1 residential real estate team in Florida for the 15th consecutive year. The 2018 REAL Trends report as published in The Wall Street Journal ranked the Hertzbergs’ and Ebers’ previous brokerage as No. 1 among all teams in Florida, and the Zeders’ previous brokerage as No. 1 in Coral Gables.

“At The Jills Zeder Group, we share a passion for delivering world-class customer service and an unparalleled work ethic. As a combined team of families, we cover more areas, offer clients even more resources and elevate the home buying and sales experience to a new level,” said Jill Hertzberg.

“Miami is growing, and as a team, we have expanded our presence across Miami-Dade County, which is a great benefit to our clients,” said Jill Eber.

“Our families coming together to form The Jills Zeder Group has resulted in a perfect, natural fit. Our cultures and missions are aligned,” said Judy Zeder.

Members of The Jills Zeder Group have earned prestigious professional designations including South Florida Business Journal’s Influential Business Women Award, South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award, top three single family Realtors in Miami-Dade County, R.E.A.L. Award from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce in the Single Family Residential category, “30 under 30” list by Forbes, and much more.

For more information about The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com

*Numbers provided by prior brokerages for The Jills and Zeder team.