The Future of Logistics is Now

We are rapidly nearing that point of inflection where technologies hidden in places like Amazon distribution centers are going to upend the industrial real estate market. We are going from automated to autonomous, transforming how warehouses are valued, constructed and managed.

Simply put, stuff is going to be shipped, stored and sent for delivery without humans. A TV assembled in China will make it to someone’s family room wall with only the installers touching it.

Why? Consumers and businesses are demanding rapid delivery, the same day in parts of South Florida; companies are cutting payrolls; and a shared-economy mindset (think Uber and Airbnb) is rewriting the rules of logistics.

We have read about how Amazon and other companies are using unmanned pallet movers, robotic pickers and drones in distribution centers to sort arriving products and prepare them for delivery. Computers direct these autonomous machines using programs that maximize efficiency and drive down labor costs.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Today, those processes are encased in warehouses. Soon, they will be on the road. McKinsey & Co. wrote in a December report that we can expect to see convoys of unmanned tractor-trailers on the road in eight years. The vehicles will be wirelessly connected to each other and controlled via satellite by computer systems hundreds if not thousands of miles away.

Far-fetched? Hardly. Waymo, a division of Google’s parent company Alphabet, is testing self-driving rigs on Arizona highways. UPS, too, has been running cargo in autonomous tractor-trailers in that state.

At the recent Future of Logistics tech summit here in Miami, innovations in autonomous logistics were embraced during a session I moderated with panelists Aaron Michel, partner at 1984 Ventures; Victoria Grace, founder of Colle Capital; Todd Lewis, venture partner of UPS Ventures; and Greer Carper, investing principal at Boeing. They see capital flowing to technologies that will save time and money.

McKinsey estimates autonomous trucks will help cut total cost of truck ownership by 55%. Second, it will solve a huge labor problem. The American Trucking Associations [CQ: Associations] says that the industry is short 60,800 drivers now and will have 160,000 openings a decade from now.

An unmanned tractor-trailer pulling up to a loading dock staffed by machines revolutionizes a system that dates back 100 years. Inventory check-in and check-out, floor layout, and the times vehicles arrive and depart will be in digital hands. In South Florida, computers will immediately adjust schedules when a surprise rain shower slows highway traffic.

Warehouses designed for humans will have less value than those wired for machines; leasing agents will find themselves sub-leasing space the same way homeowners let a room on Airbnb; and trucking companies will pick up short hauls just as Uber drivers snag a quick fare between two longer ones.

How many years are we from having robots and computers manage shipments? Some technologies are already in use and others are being actively tested. Tomorrow could be here before the real estate market is ready for it.

Jose Hernandez-Solaun is president of The Easton Group, which is headquartered in Doral.