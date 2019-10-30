Iconic Waterfront Properties: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Edition

Slip into Fort Lauderdale’s sailing holiday with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Between super yachts and spectacular vessels, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is a combination of nautical dreams and quintessential luxury.

And upon returning this year to this multi-day event, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is partnering with VENICE Magazine to present a VIP lounge by the slips available to guests and attendees. Visitors will have the chance to peruse VENICE Magazine’s fall issue featuring 24 homes across two spreads along with a front row seat to a blissful day by the sea.

Amidst the largest in-water boat show in the world, we’ve rounded up three of our top waterfront properties in Fort Lauderdale that are surrounded by unparalleled views of the aquatic.

From a Mediterranean Revival estate with a private dock accommodating multiple yachts to a three story oversized play-palace resting harborside, these iconic waterfront mansions bring the outside in, making life on the water a dream not to be missed.

2724 Sea Island Drive, Fort Lauderdale

The Intracoastal offers something for every type of sailor. And inside this state-of-the-art pleasure dome, boat lovers with the help of skipper and crew can discover a treasure chest of waterfront gold with 590ft of direct Intracoastal views. Resting on three lots, there is no shortage of private dockage with accommodations for yachts up to a 130 plus ft or multiple charters. Spanning over an acre of land, residents can slip into the water and indulge in the away-from-it-all feeling or lounge underneath the sun by the property’s tranquil pool. One of Fort Lauderdale’s best addresses, this Adriatic gem is a picturesque Mediterranean Revival-style home with an expansive landscape that’s crowned its sparkling jewel.

414 Riviera Isle, Fort Lauderdale

A boater’s paradise of blissful turquoise waters met with a stately structure. This grandiose property in Riviera Isle is the starting point for elegance anchored in the awe-inspiring seas. A three story home sitting on 28,500 Sq Ft, residents can find nirvana whether inside looking out through the towering light filled windows or on the veranda by the private outlying dock. Featuring an open floor plan with architecturally refined aesthetics including limestone floors and a dramatic staircase, this polished property righteously commands attention. From an in-home theater seating 16 to a fully equipped gym with sauna and steam room, and resort-style heated pool plus Jacuzzi with summer kitchen, the luxury amenities are limitless.

555 Middle River Dr., Fort Lauderdale

Tropical vegetation and palm-shaded backyard gardens are just some of the natural elements that decorate South Florida’s prodigious homes. But what makes this striking villa one of the top real estate destinations in Fort Lauderdale is its paramount views of the Intracoastal. Straddling 105 feet of water frontage, this jaw-dropping pendant is a sight for boat lover’s eyes with a curve for entertaining. A custom chef’s kitchen with professional appliances, finished with warm wood and exotic stone adorn the interior with a second working kitchen made for prep work and storage. Outside, bubbles of lush park-like grounds with sitting areas, a quiet pool and private dock make disappearing easy with nothing but blue skies ahead.

About ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

For three centuries, the Sotheby’s name has been synonymous with the exceptional. A name that not only represents the most prized possessions in the world, but in fact decides them. Sotheby’s International Realty has transformed this legacy into a way of life — a life of limitless opportunity to reach your full potential. From Miami to Stuart, FL, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is the premier brokerage for homes in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Weston, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and beyond.

