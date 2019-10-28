Different Generations, One Team Working Together: The Jills Zeder Group

When two generations of luxury real estate experts work together, they bring to their clients an invaluable resource: unique knowledge of the local market developed over decades, merged with the technological expertise critical for success in today’s global real estate arena. The Jills Zeder Group is comprised of three families representing two generations, and harnesses these qualities to be a strong force in South Florida luxury real estate.

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, The Jills Zeder Group is led by connoisseurs of the luxury real estate market: Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder, Felise Eber, Hertzberg’s children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg, and Judy Zeder’s children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Ranging from the baby boomer generation to Generation Y, the team members combine their individual areas of specialization to make this powerhouse real estate firm even stronger.

For nearly three decades, Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder and Felise Eber have been paving the way for the luxury real estate industry in Miami. They started in the business when Miami was a nice place to live, but wasn’t the “it” place it is today.

Growing with the city, as it transformed from a popular tourist town into a flourishing international luxury hub, these stylish and savvy women have become experts in the Miami luxury real estate market. Today, they set the bar for luxury residential real estate sales not only in South Florida, but across the world.

Beginning in the early 2000s, Zeder’s and Hertzberg’s children followed in the footsteps of their successful mothers and joined their firms, bringing high-end technology, a fresh take on the industry, and a deep passion for community service into the picture.

Nathan Zeder, Kara Zeder Rosen, Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg hit the ground running by introducing aggressive digital marketing to the business. They updated the firms’ website and logos, initiated multimedia marketing with cinematic videos (a step forward from traditional print advertising), and incorporated social media, blogs, the Social Media Hotspot concept, and an SEO strategy to perfect a worldwide marketing approach. Today, The Jills Zeder Group has a powerful social media presence with many followers across multiple platforms.

Plus, the second generation of The Jills Zeder Group expands upon the firm’s social consciousness by giving back to various charities, whether it’s donating to the charity of their clients’ choosing after each closing, or working closely with nonprofit organizations such as Kristi House, Inc.

Unifying their varied strengths to offer unparalleled service, these two generations of professionals represent buyers and sellers of the area’s most magnificent properties, including multi-million dollar estates, luxury condos, and waterfront properties.

Together, merging their traditional expertise and contemporary outlook, they continue to receive the highest rankings and accolades from around the globe, the U.S., Florida and various cities, for top real estate teams in sales volume and more. The Jills Zeder Group is ― quite simply ― an intergenerational formula for success.

For more information about The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com