The Best Things in Life are Worth Waiting for

As the first full-scale residential architectural project designed by Master Italian Architect Piero Lissoni, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach is an expansive, seven-and-half-acre property situated along the banks of a large ocean inlet in a quiet residential neighborhood in Miami Beach. The property offers more than 60 Lissoni-designed floor plans in a tropical resort-style setting managed by one of the world’s leading hospitality brands, The Ritz-Carlton.

Unlike the high-rise towers and Art Deco buildings that made Miami Beach famous over the years, The Residences are comprised of 111 luxury condominiums that range from two-to-six bedroom layouts, and 15 stand-alone villas in a Portofino-style village, with clean, modern architectural lines complemented by multiple suspended gardens, generously shaded walkways and a 36-slip private marina to create a unique tropical living experience. The property offers a half-acre rooftop pool deck with private cabanas, pet grooming facilities, an open-air yoga studio, a private cinema-style screening room and a meditation garden. The world’s first residential art studio, generously proportioned social rooms, children’s room and a library further complement the sophisticated Ritz-Carlton lifestyle.

The Mid-Beach neighborhood consists of mainly single-family homes, making the development the only structure within the surrounding community to reach 10 stories, affording protected views of both Downtown Miami and the Atlantic coastline. “The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach is a five-star style product in one of the most desirable residential neighborhoods in Miami Beach,” noted Ophir Sternberg, chief executive and founding partner of Lionheart Capital, the property’s developer. “The value and location is key for buyers as it allows an incredible sense of privacy in Miami Beach. Amenities have been created and tailored to our buyer’s needs as world-travelers and culturally forward-thinking people. With the unrivaled services and legacy of The Ritz-Carlton, this lifestyle is unmatched in South Florida as the largest residential development in Miami Beach, and the only mid-rise building of this scale. As the Mid-Beach neighborhood continues to grow in popularity, the value will continue to skyrocket.”

dbox

The property is also known for its unique amenity package. “We have carefully crafted amenities that have never been done before, including the world’s first luxury Sharing Room and Residential Art Studio, where residents can connect with their inner artist and unwind through sculpture, painting, ceramics and beadwork,” added Ricardo Dunin, founding partner of Lionheart Capital. “Additionally, it boasts a library filled with art books, exhibits residents’ artwork and features qualitative programming to further encourage creative learning through private and group classes.”

Additional amenities include an on-site house car and Frauscher day yacht, with an on-site captain managed by the resident concierge, aboard which owners can visit the surrounding community for shopping and dining, and a beach concierge service for setting up beach beds and coordinating food and beverage. A floating helipad allows residents to be home from the airport via helicopter in less than 15 minutes, as well as provides access to quick trips to the Bahamas and the Florida Keys.

The collection of 111 luxury condominiums and 15 stand-alone villas are priced from $2 million to $40 million, ranging in size from 2,000 to over 10,000 square feet.

