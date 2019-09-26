Exclusive series of 26 penthouses to be crowning jewel of Paramount Miami WorldCenter

Stacking up against the competition, the highly-anticipated PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter, the only residential tower currently for sale within the 27-acre mixed-use Miami Worldcenter site, is soaring to new heights with its exclusive Penthouse Collection Series.

Located in the circular upper core of the 60-story skyrise, PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter’s superior series of 26 signature penthouses consist of 18 large single-story residences and eight two-story duplex residences ranging in price from $3.5 to $11 million. The tower’s impressive core features residences ranging between 3,500 and over 6,000 square feet in layouts consisting of four and five bedroom residences.

Two select duplex penthouses are located on the 54th floor with another two premier duplexes located on the 55th and 57th floors. The penthouses are part of the tower’s utmost, striking four-level Skydeck designed to look like the helm of a magnificent Italian super yacht, which features its own sky view lounge, sunrise pool, observatory, infinity pool, sundeck and Tai Chi deck.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Featuring unparalleled panoramic views and every imaginable luxury within, the penthouses include private elevator access and larger entertainment spaces with chef kitchens boasting 12-foot islands and the highest quality Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances including a full-size wine cooler and premium induction cooktops. Other superior elements of the residences include 10-foot ceilings in all living spaces, expansive outdoor living rooms, and designer European kitchens and bathrooms complete with rain showers and spa tubs.

“The Penthouse Collection Series is yet another testament to the new dimension PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter is introducing to the market,” said developer Daniel Kodsi. “A true rarity, our penthouse residents will enjoy expansive floorplans and oversized, outdoor living rooms, designed to feel like a true single family home in the sky with sweeping 180 degree views and all of the benefits of our urban location and unmatched amenity offerings.”

Known as the most amenitized building in the country, PARAMOUNT has made international headlines with its Upper Deck, which will debut as the largest amenity deck in the U.S., spanning 90 feet above downtown Miami featuring an extraordinary array of action-packed amenities that includes the country’s first outdoor soccer field to be featured in a high-rise residential development; two tennis courts; a resort-style pool; and multiple bungalows, among others. PARAMOUNT proudly received TCO earlier this summer with residents moving in now.

Regarded for the fact that it put the “world” in Worldcenter with more than 56 nationalities represented among its buyer pool - PARAMOUNT is 90 percent sold with more than $400 million in sales of their 500+ city- and bay-view residences. Tower residences range in size from 1,180 to 2,350 square feet, with prices starting at $750 per square foot.

For more, please see www.PARAMOUNTmiami.com or visit the sales center at 1010 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33132.