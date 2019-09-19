Merrick Manor: Elegant Modern Residences Ready for Immediate Occupancy

Pioneering developer The Astor Companies is setting a new standard for luxury, sophistication and lifestyle in the “City Beautiful” with Merrick Manor. The 10-story, mixed-use building with 227 residences and nearly 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space represents the only new, move-in ready condominium offering in Coral Gables. It is directly across from the world-class Shops at Merrick Park – one of many reasons why there is simply nothing like Merrick Manor.

For Astor Founder, President and CEO Henry Torres, a Coral Gables resident and business owner, completing Merrick Manor is a culmination of his vision to redefine luxury living in the city he loves. Merrick Manor blends timeless Mediterranean architecture with contemporary style. The renowned Behar Font & Partners served as Merrick Manor’s architect, with award-winning Interiors by Steven G. designing and furnishing the building’s lobby, common areas and model residences.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Merrick Manor truly has something for everyone, from young professionals to empty nesters. It has a compelling mix of one-to-four-bedroom residences that accommodate a wide range of tastes and preferences. Residences range from 574 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet. Prices start from $379,990, while select penthouses with ample room for a family with children – and enough space for a live-in nanny - are available for up to $2.6 million.

Interiors by Steven G. has continued a longstanding relationship with Astor by designing unit interiors at Merrick Manor. Residences also feature spacious terraces and an array of exceptional finishes including: 10’ ceilings, Italian cabinetry, custom walk-in closets, built-in Bosch kitchen appliances, white quartz kitchen countertops, Grohe faucets and fixtures, Calacatta flooring and custom wood entrance doors. The residences are equipped with advanced smart home technology, including Nest Learning Thermostats.

First-class amenities include a club lounge, resort-style pool area with BBQ grills, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, Parcel Pending lockers charging stations for electric vehicles and 24-hour valet parking. Merrick Manor takes pet friendly to a new level, with a dog washing station available for residents to wash their furry friends in a convenient area.

Astor is going far beyond industry standards when it comes to keeping residents safe, secure and connected. For instance, in the event of a hurricane or major storm, Merrick Manor is equipped with unique storm-related features including emergency generators to power the ground-floor lobby and amenities floor and provide fully functional Wi-Fi in those areas.

The best amenity of all is Merrick Manor’s unparalleled location in the dynamic and evolving Village of Merrick Park neighborhood. Merrick Manor is perfectly positioned just minutes away from the beaches of Key Biscayne and South Beach. Residents have easy access to the water while getting to enjoy the convenience and lifestyle that comes with living in Coral Gables.

The Agency Collective is exclusively handling residential sales at Merrick Manor For pricing and other information about the residences at Merrick Manor, contact Sales Director Maria Sol by calling (305) 779-6870 or emailing msol@merrick-manor.com or visit the Sales Gallery at 4200 Laguna Street, which is located directly across the street from the building.

For retail opportunities available at Merrick Manor, contact Roza H. Radkiewicz at (305) 779-5672 or (786) 218-8322 or email roza@astorcompanies.com.

Additional information can be found at www.merrick-manor.com.