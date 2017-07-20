Marlins hero Gonzalez interview at MLB All-Star FanFest in Miami

MLB All-Star Week took over Miami-Dade County from Thursday, July 6-Tuesday, July 11, and the fun, family friendly MLB All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center was one of the highlights.
Former Florida Marlins shortstop Alex Gonzalez -- the hero in Game 4 of the 2003 World Series -- helped lead a kids’ clinic on Tuesday, July 11 at FanFest. Now the team is the Miami Marlins.
Antonio, son of softball legend Lisa Fernandez, showed off his shortstop skills during that kids’ clinic. You can still learn something, and Gonzalez taught him how to properly catch a pop-up.
Kids registered for the clinic while at FanFest. It filled up quickly.
Video interview after the clinic with Gonzalez
Kids had a lot of fun during the base running/sliding home portion of the skills clinic.
Three workers (and collegiate softball players) made it extra fun by turning the run around the bases into a play at the plate.
Tara Bernstein (OF-Pace University-Upstate New York) started the runners at home plate. As each rounded third base, Sofia Evangelista (P-New York Institute of Technology), standing near third, threw home to catcher Ruth Rodriguez (OF-New York Institute of Technology) for an exciting play at the plate.
Bernstein and Evangelista also work for the New York Mets and Rodriguez with the Brooklyn Cyclones.
Organizers conducted a kids’ home run derby that day, and Major League legends Tony Oliva (Minnesota Twins) and Luis Tiant (Boston Red Sox) signed autographs, which were verified on the spot. Tiant also held a Q&A for fans at The Clubhouse at FanFest.
Oliva and Tiant were born in Cuba.
About MLB All-Star FanFest Miami
MLB All-Star FanFest included free autographs, photos, skills clinics, interactive stations, video game and virtual play, contests, memorabilia, merchandise for sale, SWAG, Coca-Cola, tribute areas for the Hall of Fame, Negro League and women’s baseball and more.
The MLB stars of today and legends met fans. Everyone had a good time.
