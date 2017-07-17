Boston Red Sox great Luis Tiant (right) held a Q&A for fans on Tuesday, July 11 at The Clubhouse at the MLB All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convetnion Center.
July 17, 2017 11:47 PM

Legend Luis Tiant interview at MLB All-Star Week FanFest in Miami

By Jim Varsallone

MLB All-Star Week took over Miami-Dade County from Thursday, July 6-Tuesday, July 11, and the fun, family friendly FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center was one of the highlights.

Boston Red Sox legendary pitcher Luis Tiant, who was born in Cuba, conducted a Q&A session with fans at The Clubhouse at FanFest on Tuesday, July 11.

Known for his unusual delivery, Tiant also played for the rival New York Yankees. Following a solid MLB career, he competed for the South Florida St. Lucie Legends, one of eight original franchises in the Senior Professional Baseball Association, which debuted in November 1989. The SPBA was a short-lived Florida-based winter time league, which played a 72-game schedule between the end of the World Series and the start of Spring Training. Players had to be 35 or older, except for catchers, who could be as young as 32.

Tiant, who lived n South Florida for a while, later played in a men’s baseball league in Plantation.

Video interview after the Q&A sessions with fans

There is an awesome documentary of Luis Tiant titled “The Lost Son of Havana” (2009).

About MLB All-Star FanFest Miami

MLB All-Star FanFest included free autographs, photos, skills clinics, interactive stations, video game and virtual play, contests, memorabilia, merchandise for sale, SWAG, Coca-Cola, tribute areas for the Hall of Fame, Negro League and women’s baseball and more.

The MLB stars of today and legends met fans. Everyone had a good time.

