Baseball fun at Play Ball Park during MLB All-Star Week Miami

MLB Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar participated during the 2:30 p.m. session on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. He posed for a group photo, pitched to the kids and taught some how to bat. The six-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone