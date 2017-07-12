Softball fun at Play Ball Park during MLB All-Star Week Miami

Softball great Jennie Finch coaches third base during a session on Monday, July 10 at MLB Play Ball Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. Participants included players from the Miami Stingrays and Miami Marlins RBI-Hallandale Beach softball programs. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone