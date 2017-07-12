Softball fun at Play Ball Park during MLB All-Star Week Miami

Softball great Lisa Fernandez blocking the plate from Miami Stingrays softball players during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Stickball Alley part of MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
The back of Nathan’s Famous Mobile Tour at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Biscayne Bay is the back drop for MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Softball standouts Jennie Finch (with mic) and Destinee Martinez on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Softball great Lisa Fernandez taking some video footage of her son during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
This kid has some fun hitting on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Softball great Lisa Fernandez doing the catching during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
A little smack talking by softball great Lisa Fernandez during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Softball great Lisa Fernandez with a Miami Stingrays softball player during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Softball great Lisa Fernandez with a girl batting during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Karalyn Webb, 9, of Miami Stingrays travel softball impressed softball great Lisa Fernandez with her approach at the plate and then backed up Fernandez’s analysis by belting a home run over the fence on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
A happy Karalyn Webb, 9, of Miami Stingrays travel softball gets high fives from players and looks at her proud mom after belting a home run over the fence on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Players from Miami Marlins RBI-Hallandale Beach softball had some fun on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Antonio and his mom, softball great Lisa Fernandez, had some fun on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Softball great Lisa Fernandez did a great job blocking the plate -- though without the ball -- as her son, Antonio, tried to score during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Madeline Webb, 11, of the Miami Stingrays gets the green light from third base coach and softball standout Jennie Finch during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Madeline Webb, 11, of the Miami Stingrays gets an autograph from softball legend Lisa Fernandez during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Molly Fichtner, a star softball player for the University of Alabama and the National Pro Fastpitch League, helps a kid bat during an informal game on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Olympic gold medalist pitcher Jennie Finch signs autographs and poses for photos with kids including players from the Miami Stingrays and Miami Marlins RBI-Hallandale Beach softball programs on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Miami.
Molly Fichtner (left), a former University of Alabama and National Pro Fastpitch player, and Destinee Martinez, a former Team USA softball player, help kids with their batting on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Destinee Martinez, a former Team USA softball player, coaches third base on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Molly Fichtner, a former University of Alabama and National Pro Fastpitch softball player, pitches to kids on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Biscayne Bay is a beautiful backdrop for MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Kids having fun with former Team USA softball player Destinee Martinez on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Molly Fichtner, a former University of Alabama and National Pro Fastpitch softball player, pitches to kids on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Jaclyn Traina, a former Team USA softball player, pitches to kids on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Batting fun on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
Jaclyn Traina, a former Team USA softball player, helping this little guy with his batting on Monday, July 10 at MLB PLAY BALL Park at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. The five-day event to encourage kids to play informal ball games outdoors and to have fun was part of MLB All-Star Week Miami.
