Play Ball Park opening ceremony during MLB All-Star Week Miami

The opening ceremony for PLAY BALL PARK was Thursday, July 6 at Miami’s Bayfront Park, and it featured the introduction of teams for the 10th annual MLB All-Star Youth Classic.
Special guests included softball standout Jennie Finch and mascot extraordinaire Mr. Met.
In conjunction with MLB All-Star Week Miami, PLAY BALL Park offers a variety of youth baseball and softball programming from July 7-11 at Bayfront Park.
Activities highlight informal ways to play the game.
While most programming throughout each day is pre-scheduled, the below reflects opportunities for ‘Free Play,’ which will be open to the general public*.
The open areas for FREE PLAY will include:
· Chevy PLAY BALL Diamond
· Scotts Batting Cage
· Stickball Alley
· Nathan’s Famous Mobile Tour
· MLB Network & Miami Marlins Pitching Inflatables
Friday, July 7: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
‘Public Free Play’ –
· 11 a.m.-Noon
· 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
‘Public Free Play’ –
· 10-11 a.m.
· 1-2 p.m.
Sunday, July 9: Noon – 7 p.m.
‘Public Free Play’ –
· 1-2 p.m.
· 3-4 p.m.
· 6-7 p.m.
Monday, July 10: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
‘Public Free Play’ –
· 10-11 a.m.
· Noon-1 p.m.
· 3-4 p.m.
· 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
‘Public Free Play’ –
· 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
· 1-2 p.m.
*Pending Signed Waivers
Schedule is subject to change.
