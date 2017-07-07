Softball standout Jennie Finch takes a photo with players from the Miami Marlins Jr. RBI softball team during the opening ceremony for Play Ball Park on Thursday, July 6 at Bayfront Park in Miami.
Youth Sports

July 07, 2017 4:59 PM

Play Ball Park opening ceremony during MLB All-Star Week Miami

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

The opening ceremony for PLAY BALL PARK was Thursday, July 6 at Miami’s Bayfront Park, and it featured the introduction of teams for the 10th annual MLB All-Star Youth Classic.

Special guests included softball standout Jennie Finch and mascot extraordinaire Mr. Met.

In conjunction with MLB All-Star Week Miami, PLAY BALL Park offers a variety of youth baseball and softball programming from July 7-11 at Bayfront Park.

Activities highlight informal ways to play the game.

While most programming throughout each day is pre-scheduled, the below reflects opportunities for ‘Free Play,’ which will be open to the general public*.

The open areas for FREE PLAY will include:

· Chevy PLAY BALL Diamond

· Scotts Batting Cage

· Stickball Alley

· Nathan’s Famous Mobile Tour

· MLB Network & Miami Marlins Pitching Inflatables

Friday, July 7: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

‘Public Free Play’

· 11 a.m.-Noon

· 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

‘Public Free Play’

· 10-11 a.m.

· 1-2 p.m.

Sunday, July 9: Noon – 7 p.m.

‘Public Free Play’

· 1-2 p.m.

· 3-4 p.m.

· 6-7 p.m.

Monday, July 10: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

‘Public Free Play’

· 10-11 a.m.

· Noon-1 p.m.

· 3-4 p.m.

· 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

‘Public Free Play’

· 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

· 1-2 p.m.

*Pending Signed Waivers

Schedule is subject to change.

Visit

allstargame.com

- All-Star FanFest in Miami

Meet your Hometown Heroes at MLB All-Star FanFest.

Free autographs, photos, skills clinics and much more with the stars of today and the legends.

FanFest is July 7-11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Special $13 FanFest MVP ticket offer.

Scheduled appearances subject to change

More info

http://link.mlblists.com/r/OYOE6H/GJ0EYB/WLF5VM/ORPIO3P/STI0KN/85/t?a=11401758&b=986536883

Buy MVP tickets

http://link.mlblists.com/r/OYOE6H/GJ0EYB/WLF5VM/ORPIO3P/KRMLAE/85/t?a=11401758&b=986536883

- Jr. Home Run Derby

The T-Mobile Jr. Home Run Derby is 8:30-10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 8 at Marlins Park.

http://m.mlb.com/junior-homerun-derby

- Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run

The Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run National Finals competition is Monday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m. EDT, prior to Gatorade All-Star Workout Day and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park.

https://www.pitchhitrun.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PitchHitRun/

- Connect with the MLB All-Star Game in Miami

Facebook

http://link.mlblists.com/r/OYOE6H/GJ0EYB/WLF5VM/ORPIO3P/1V34R0/85/t?a=11401758&b=986536883

Twitter

http://link.mlblists.com/r/OYOE6H/GJ0EYB/WLF5VM/ORPIO3P/PUK84P/85/t?a=11401758&b=986536883

- Youth Sports On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/youth-sports/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

