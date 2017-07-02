Play for Change (PFC) recently hosted kids and stars at the Wilde Community Center in the City of Hialeah for the official launch of ‘Kick It,’ the exciting soccer and education program.
Kick It Miami was launched yesterday to mark the brand new weekly soccer sessions for children with a day of celebration and fun. 250 children took part in the activities, which included an inflatable soccer game, a freestyle demonstration with street soccer star Jason Jayzinho Quezada, and a training drill with J10 Futball Academy and Miami FC Players.
Miami FC Head Coach Alessandro Nesta was thrilled to be playing alongside the children and was there to help the kids celebrate and develop new skills.
Kick It, like all the PFC programs, has been designed to provide children with unique sport experiences whilst teaching life skills and building capacity in the community.
Not only is Miami FC and its President, Riccardo Silva, supporting Kick It, but Italian soccer legend and PFC Ambassador Alessandro Nesta will be providing a separate element of the program by training members of the community to coach soccer, helping to build capacity with local people for a sustainable infrastructure.
Carlos Hernandez, City of Hialeah’s Mayor, said: “We are honored to host Play for Change and it’s first ever Kick It program. Kick It Miami is a fantastic example of how the community can work together to provide unforgettable experiences for children.”
Andrea Radrizzani, Founder of Play for Change, said “It is fantastic to see Play for Change begin its Kick It signature program for children. We see sport as a very good way to engage children so they can learn the life skills they need for a bright future. We hope this program in stills new and valuable opportunities for the long term.”
Miguel Herrera, parent of one of the registered kids, said “We are all grateful to the Foundation for this beautiful work they do. Congratulations to the entire group of the Foundation and Miami FC and many successes.”
Monica Tazioli, parent of participating young female, said, “Thank you Play for Change, Miami FC and J10 for your great work and dedication to the children of our community and for teaching them the culture of Soccer, and thank you for helping us to keep our children in a healthy and familiar environment.”
Play for Change
Founded by Andrea Radrizzani in 2012, Play for Change is dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world by using the power of sport to build life skills and help communities. The charity enables sport programs for children to help improve health, education, employment and inequality outcomes.
Every program aims to address the needs of the local people by working hand in hand with communities, whilst working closely with global partners and federations to ensure that the programs are expertly designed and of a high quality. This platform of social change enables children to play, learn and develop, and communities around the world can benefit.
Find out more about the program here: http://www.playforchange.org.
Miami FC
The Miami FC is Miami’s only professional soccer team and began playing in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 2016. Co-owned by international entrepreneur Riccardo Silva and world-renowned soccer superstar Paolo Maldini, the club will compete in the U.S. Open Cup and host international tournaments and friendly matches.
In partnership with The Miami Foundation and the Play for Change Foundation, Miami FC’s mission is to connect with Miami’s communities through the global language of soccer, strengthening their ties by promoting social-driven initiatives and charitable work through soccer.
For more information, visit www.miamifc.com -@TheMiamiFC. Miami FC Media Contact: Krissty Andaur, Associate Director of PR - andaur@MiamiFC.com
The City of Hialeah Parks and Recreation
The City of Hialeah Parks & Recreation Department's main objective is to enrich the lives of the residents of Hialeah by providing safe, welcoming and affordable Parks and Recreation facilities. The Department also provides diverse recreation and human service activities for people of all ages to play and learn in order to build stronger communities within the City of Hialeah.
Marlins, Prado June Honorees
To recognize deserving South Florida youth baseball and softball players for doing well in school and displaying sportsmanship on the diamond, the two-time champion Miami Marlins have once again partnered with The Miami Herald for a special Team Player spotlight in the Neighbors sports section in print and online.
The honorees for June are Jake Ogden (Somerset Academy South-Homestead), Andrea Pantin (Miami Country Day School), Diego Rivero (Claude Pepper Elementary School), Adrian Quinones-Sordo (Mother of Christ Catholic School) and Sean Soto (Silver Ridge Elementary School).
On Friday, June 2, these standout student athletes participated in the Miami Herald Spotlight “Very Prado You” Batting Practice Experience and Meet & Greet, where they watched Marlins batting practice on the field and later met Marlins third baseman Martin Prado during an on-field, pre-game ceremony.
Mascot extraordinaire Billy the Marlin also participated in the ceremony, and Marlins’ Justin Bour and Nick Wittgren signed some autographs during BP.
Each honoree received an autographed certificate signed by Prado, a Very Prado You T-shirt, hot dog, popcorn, water/soda, complimentary parking and game tickets -- all provided by Prado.
National Senior Games
With the 2017 National Senior Games in close proximity, nearly 900 Florida Senior Athletes traveled to Birmingham, Ala. and made their presence known, winning 576 medals and setting 17 age group records.
It was the second highest total of athletes representing all 50 states competing in the biennial games, held June 2-15.
Florida athletes brought home 221 gold, 188 silver and 167 bronze, according to the “Medal Count,” posted on www.nsga.com.
The 576 medals were second behind Tennessee’s 659 overall medals. Rounding out the top five were California with 376, Texas with 369 and Ohio with 358.
Medalists from Miami-County were:
Badminton: Men’s Doubles: 70‐74: 3. Michael Kowal and Fred Maloney, Miami Beach. Basketball: Women 50+: 2. Broward Heat (Diane Foli, Cordelia Fulmore, Leatha Ingram, Veronica Lakatos, Kim Land, Mattie Lenhardt, Kertria Lofton, Ida Montgomery, Walta Peterson). Swimming: Men 100-yard freestyle: 70‐74: 2. Stephen Zarzecki, Cutler Bay, 01:04.0. Track & Field: Men 50-meter: 55‐59: 3. David Jones, Miami.
CLICK HERE for a complete list of Floridians winning medals at the 2017 National Senior Games
“The participation and medal totals at the 2017 National Senior Games are a testament to Florida Senior Athletes,” said Stephen Rodriguez, Sr. Vice President of the Florida Sports Foundation. “It shows the commitment of their choice of living an active lifestyle as they age and how they continue to strive for their personal best.”
All 19 of the National Senior Games sports had a Florida athlete among the medal winners and the medal winners stretched from the youngest age group, 50-54, into the 95-99 age group.
The 2017 Florida Senior Games will be Dec. 2-10 in Clearwater. Florida Senior Games Series Qualifiers resume on Sept. 28 with the Pensacola Senior Games and continue through November.
Visit www.floridaseniorgames.com for the schedule of Florida Senior Games Series Qualifiers.
The 2019 National Senior Games will be in Albuquerque, N.M. with the 2018 Florida Senior Games serving as a qualifier for the 2019 National Senior Games.
Hooters/Flag Football
Hooters of South Florida will present a donation of $42,700 to Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
The funds for the donation were raised in October at South Florida Hooters locations in the name of Kelly Jo Dowd.
The local Hooters Girls participating in the check presentation will be competing at the 2017 Miss Hooters International Pageant on July 12 in Las Vegas.
One of the qualifying contestants is Hialeah’s Allison Calderon, who is Miss Miami. Calderon was quarterback of her high school girls’ flag football team at Archbishop McCarthy. Her senior year she moved and went to Dr. Krop. She later graduated from FIU with a degree in journalism.
Calderon is now vying for the Miss Hooters International title. She earned a spot in that 21st annual pageant, which is July 12 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The current reining Miss Hooters International is South Florida’s own Sable Robbert who is from Pembroke Pines. Sable is also the 2016 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl.
The pageant contestants were selected from the Hooters Girls who presently work in the restaurants. They competed in local and regional swimsuit contests for one of the 80 coveted spots in the event. The competition includes a swimsuit, costume from the state each girl represents, dress and interview portions.
Contestants will compete for the 2017 Miss Hooters International Title, which includes a $30,000 cash prize and a chance to serve as the face of the iconic brand. She will become a brand ambassador and spokesperson, travel to assist in international openings, appear in the national advertisements, and contribute to marketing initiatives, community outreach and special events throughout the year.
FIU/Orange Bowl football
More than 250 youth football players, age 5-14, participated in the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance (OBYFA) Clinic, presented by MetroPCS, at Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University in Kendall.
FIU Head Coach Butch Davis, the FIU football staff and a number of FIU football players ran participants through a fundamental skills camp featuring offensive, defensive and agility drills, including proper techniques to promote on-field football safety. The clinic also stressed the importance of character development and good sportsmanship.
“A lot of credit goes to the Orange Bowl Committee for being able to underwrite and orchestrate this event,” Davis said. “This is awesome for the community. Not only did all of these kids get a chance to come out here and intermingle with our coaches and our players, but they were able to come out here and have fun while learning the fundamentals of football. You never know how a thing like this might make a difference in a kid’s life. And if you can help the kids in Miami-Dade County, there is no better way to try and do it than this.”
FIU linebacker Anthony Wint said: “Growing up in Pop Warner football, I know how important it is to get kids enthusiastic about football. Today was great. I’m blessed to be in a position to be able to influence kids and teach them the game’s fundamentals.”
FIU center Neal Mars said: “Today was a lot of fun. It was great to help the kids learn more about the game. It also gave them a chance to see us as normal people. A lot of times kids look up to college football players as bigger-than-life but we are just kids ourselves, growing up and playing football.”
Entering its 19th season, the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance, presented by MetroPCS, has more than 15,000 youth participants, playing in eight leagues across South Florida, from north of Lake Okeechobee to Key West.
About FIU Athletics: FIU Athletics is home to more than 400 student-athletes in 18 different sports. Athletic events are played in eight different venues on FIU's campuses (Modesto A. Maidique and Biscayne Bay), including FIU Arena and Riccardo Silva Stadium.
Suniland football
The Suniland Sundevils Tackle Football Registration is every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. thru August at Suniland Park, 12855 S. Dixie Hwy., Village of Pinecrest.
Kids, age 5-13, are eligible. Fee $150 for the season. Suniland is a member of the Miami Xtreme Youth Tackle Football League.
The Suniland Sundevils are looking for experienced volunteer youth coaches.
For information contact Jose Regalado at 305-458-1966 or josearegalado@att.net.
Miami Heat Camp
The annual Miami HEAT Camp continues in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The camp is under the direction of former Miami HEAT assistant coach and current television commentator Tony Fiorentino, and HEAT legend Glen Rice will be participating..
The individual sessions are one week each for kids, age 6-16.
During the first day of the session, campers will be split up into teams of 8-10 and have an assigned coach.
During a day camp (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.), the campers will play two full court 5-on-5 games each day and learn various basketball skills.
Below is the schedule for each session.
July 10-14 / July 17–21: Nova High School in Davie
July 24-28/ July 31- Aug 4 / Aug 7-11: Miami-Dade College (Kendall Campus)
Website to Register/Purchase: HEAT.com/HEATCamp or call 786-777-4113.
Miami Gardens sports
The City of Miami Gardens presents new youth sports programs for boys and girls, age 5-17.
Bowling, Soccer, Tennis, Baseball, and Swimming.
Register at City Hall, Parks and Recreation Department, 18605 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens 33056.
For fees and info, call 305-622-8080.
Visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/miamigardens.
More events, leagues, programs
Soccer for Success
The Children’s Trust and the U.S. Soccer Foundation have partnered up to bring soccer to underserved children and youth in Miami-Dade County. Soccer for Success (SfS) is a health-centered, out-of-school mentoring program for children in grades K-8 designed to eliminate childhood obesity, encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen families.
Meeting three times a week for 75-90 minutes, kids will enjoy physical activity, nutrition education, mentorship and family engagement, facilitated by specially trained community-based coach-mentors, who also engage parents and caregivers with activities such as Zumba classes, cooking classes, nutrition education, and preventative health services and other wellness-related local resources.
“Because of our partners, a wonderful program called Soccer for Success is launching in Miami, in Liberty City, Little Havana and North Miami,” said James R. Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust. “Soccer and other organized sports teach kids responsibility, how to win, how to lose and how to work together. They learn that if they fall down, they get back up and persevere.
In addition to The Children’s Trust and U.S. Soccer Foundation, funding partners for SfS Miami include the City of Miami and the City of North Miami, the former made possible through the Office of District 5 County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.
Program partners include FLIPANY, Liberty City Optimist Club, City of North Miami Parks and Recreation, FAB Sports, 93rd Street Community Baptist Church, Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church and New Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Soccer for Success Miami’s launch includes sites in Liberty City, Little Havana and North Miami; locations in Sweetwater and Homestead are in the works.
“We’d like to see a million kids involved in Soccer for Success by 2026,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “That’s why partnerships like the one we’ve built here in Miami are so important. They’re how things get started and off the ground,” said U.S. Soccer Foundation President and CEO Ed Foster-Simeon.
Visit thechildrenstrust.org.
FC Miami Media Students
FC Miami City, Miami's official soccer team, and Miami Media School’s technology teams, resources, students, media and interest groups will feature collaboration and resource sharing. This will significantly enhance the coverage of soccer and the Premier Development League in Miami while providing students with access to unique sports media facilities.
The partnership is created in an effort to develop open sources for Miami Media School students and provide career experiences that will prepare students for sports media careers. Within six months, the students will learn how to write, produce and call games.
“Our goal at Miami Media School is to build a world-class sports media program” according to Nancy Rodriguez, CEO at Miami Media School. “Students in sports media are as likely to be applying for jobs with college athletic departments, professional franchises or entities like PDL, USL or MLS entities as they are with traditional media outlets, like local television stations and newspapers.”
FC Miami City GM Youri Vaisse said. “Helping to provide real-world opportunities for the many talented students of the Miami Media School is consistent with one of our top priorities. We cannot thank [Miami Media School CEO] Nancy Rodriguez and the Media School enough for helping make this historic and unique partnership possible.”
The opportunities offered to sports journalism students through the partnership will help students adjust to changes in the field. It will help to give students valuable experience in media areas that don’t fall under traditional journalism, and it’s a great fit alongside the wonderful student journalism opportunities already in Miami’s metro.
It will surely strengthen FC Miami City’s reputation as a national center for excellence in sports communication.
About Miami Media School
The Miami Media School is an American Private Institution that instructs students in all areas of the broadcast media industry. It is a comprehensive, hands-on program, where students are trained by broadcast media professionals currently working in the field.
The Media schools possess a unique mix of broadcasting leadership and experience, educational excellence then combines this with industry technology and equipment that effectively replicates what students and graduates will see when they enter the workforce. These tools and methods of training and educating our students solidifies the Media Schools position at the forefront of broadcasting education.
NBA 2K esports league
The Miami HEAT announced they will be one of 17 National Basketball Association franchises participating in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K esports league, set to debut in 2018.
Along with the HEAT, other participating organizations include:
Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
“This is the first step in what promises to be an extraordinary league, bringing together the world's best gamers and showcasing elite competition on an international stage,” said NBA 2K esports league Managing Director, Brendan Donohue. “Our teams have expressed tremendous enthusiasm for esports, and we are looking forward to forming something truly unique for basketball and gaming fans around the globe.”
In February 2017, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced plans to launch a new, professional competitive gaming league that will bring together the best basketball gamers in the world. In the coming months, the league and its teams will make a variety of announcements related to participating players, league structure and business updates.
The NBA 2K league is the latest move in esports for the HEAT. In January 2017, the franchise announced a partnership with esports expansion team Misfits. The partnership calls for the HEAT to assist in all duties including marketing, branding, promotion, retail, digital and sponsorship activation while cross-promoting the two franchises. Misfits compete in League of Legends, Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, Super Smash Brothers and Heatherstone: Heroes of Warcraft.
“We are thrilled to be working alongside 16 other NBA teams on this innovative esports league,” said The HEAT Group President of Business Operations, Eric Woolworth. “Given our unique integration into the esports community through our relationship with Misfits, we feel confident in our ability to reach Miami HEAT and Misfits fans alike, as we help create a new and exciting league from scratch.”
Launch Trampoline Park
Launch Franchising, LLC. is pleased to announce a Launch Trampoline Park will be opening in Doral. The new park will be owned and operated by Jonas P. Roter and scheduled to begin construction later this spring.
Launch Trampoline Park was founded in 2012 by Rhode Island entrepreneur Robert Arnold and retired New England Patriot cornerback and three-time Super Bowl Champion Ty Law. Arnold embarked on the vision for Launch in 2011 after he visited his first trampoline park with his wife and kids. Seeing the combination of family, fun and fitness and using his knack for entrepreneurship, Launch came to life.
The parks provide kids of all ages with endless fun of whether it is bouncing on trampolines, playing dodgeball in mid-air or falling into a massive foam pit. Launch Doral will be available for birthday parties, fundraisers, fitness classes, toddler time, teen nights, private events and more! The park has a full-redemption arcade, Launch Restaurant and private party rooms. Additionally, Launch Trampoline Park has its own mascot – “Joey,” a 7-foot tall green kangaroo mascot – who is in charge of fun at the park, assisting with birthdays and special events.
“The Launch Doral franchisees are excited to bring family fun to the area and are ecstatic to be a part of the Launch team. We can’t wait for the community to enjoy all the fun and action that Launch has to offer,” stated Robert Arnold, president and co-owner of Launch Franchising, LLC.
About Launch Franchising
Ty Law and Robert Arnold are co-owners of Launch Franchising, LLC, with two corporate locations in Warwick, R.I. and Hartford, Conn., and franchise locations along the East Coast. The company is expanding its franchise nationwide and utilizing the strength of positive branding, turn-key operational systems and proven marketing programs as attractive benefits to potential franchisees. For additional information, visit
Heads Up Football
Nineteen football leaders (including Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Youth development Twan Russell) have been selected to take a leading role within USA Football’s Heads Up Football program, promoting a better and safer game on youth and high school levels nationwide.
The new Master Trainers join more than 100 others to educate high school and youth football programs on Heads Up Football principles.
Representing 15 states, the group of individuals – which includes youth, high school and college football coaches, as well as former NFL players – actively participated in a USA Football-led workshop earlier this year that educated them on the core fundamentals of the Heads Up Football program.
After completing the workshop, Master Trainers will instruct youth and high school coaches in their regions on Heads Up Football principles and teach youth league- and high school-appointed Player Safety Coaches, who will oversee their programs’ implementation of the highest national coaching standards for football.
“We’re proud to welcome the expertise our new Master Trainers bring to an already strong roster of knowledgeable, committed football experts who help us advance and grow the game alongside the youth and high school football community,” USA Football CEO and Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. “Master Trainers are leaders and educators, and work nationwide to implement important standards for parents, administrators, and coaches to ensure proper health and safety protocols are in place and to unify the approach to teaching football-specific techniques for the well-being of our athletes.”
Russell played football for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, the University of Miami and the Miami Dolphins.
Created and administered by independent non-profit USA Football, Heads Up Football is a comprehensive way to teach and play the sport, encompassing coaching education, equipment fitting, shoulder tackling and blocking fundamentals, CDC-approved concussion recognition/response, sudden cardiac arrest protocols and heat preparedness/hydration. It’s supported by the American College of Sports Medicine, the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, among other leading associations spanning medicine and sport.
More than 2,200 high schools and nearly 75 percent of all U.S. youth leagues enrolled in Heads Up Football in 2016 for the betterment of student-athletes. The program is endorsed by a combined total of 32 state high school athletic associations and high school football coaches associations spanning 26 states. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, is the sport’s national governing body and certifies more high school and youth coaches combined than any organization in the U.S
About USA Football
USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport’s national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players. Follow USA Football on Facebook or on Twitter.
Backgammon
The Miami Backgammon Club plays 7 p.m. Wednesdays at The 19th Hole Bar & Grill, Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, 33134.
The Miami Backgammon Club is a friendly group of South Florida Backgammon players. Players of all levels welcome. No membership fees.
Free live play. Tournament entry fee $10.
Contact Leo at 305-669-5260 or Leo@MiamiBackgammon.com.
Warrior Basketball
The Warrior Basketball Pre-Travel Team Program in Miami is intense training for boys and girls, age 8-15, to prepare athletes for a travel team level.
The athletes will train two times a week in a two-hour practice. To gain experience, scrimmages will be set up, and tournament like situations will slowly be introduced to the team.
Practice days are Wednesdays, Fridays and/or Sundays. Kids will receive a Warrior basketball jersey and shorts.
Call 305-777-7077.
Gifts in Golf
PGA Certified Pro Philip Argianas, program director of GIG-Gifts In Golf, is proud to bring his expertise to special people with special needs to Coral Gables.
GIG programing -- like Golfing with Autism and Kids Swing Into Golf -- enrich the quality of life for families in the community.
Coach Phil said in a release: “Our fun programing impacts kids by teaching them life skills while providing physical and mental training through learning the game of golf.”
For information about registration including schedules and release forms, go to GIG’s website
http://giftsingolf.org/schedules-and-forms/
To volunteer or for any other questions on the Autism and Down syndrome golf programs, call Coach Phil at 888-909-5709, check the website http://www.giftsingolf.org and Facebook page for updates.
GIG was founded in 2009 and has been serving several communities in Miami-Dade County. The organization provides fun instruction and mentoring while empowering special people with special needs. Integrating families and community, it provides all the benefits that golfing delivers with a focus on a person’s ability.
Footgolf
The international sport Footgolf is being introduced to the South Miami-Dade community at Killian Greens Golf Club, 9980 SW 104th St.
Footgolf (18 holes) can be played in two hours and is a great source of exercise for those who enjoy kicking a soccer ball. Times are available everyday of the week after 4:30 p.m. to players of all skill levels, families and groups. Balls are available for rent for $5 to those who do not already own one.
Killian Greens is an accredited Footgolf course with the American Footgolf League. Call 305-271-0917.
USTA Florida
STA Florida’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the creation of a new Tennis Management Division, aimed at helping improve public tennis facilities across the state. The division will be led by a new director of tennis management, and will focus on working with municipalities that are struggling to maintain quality public tennis facilities and programs.
The new division will operate out of USTA Florida’s new headquarters, slated to open later this summer adjacent to the USTA National Campus in Orlando. Additionally, the board of directors approved funding for the director position and negotiations to manage one public facility by the end of 2017, with the expectation that several more facilities will come under the USTA Florida umbrella in 2018.
For more information on USTA Florida programs and services, visit www.USTAFlorida.com.
Tennis
USTA Florida and the USTA Florida Section Foundation announced a landmark three-way agreement with Special Olympics Florida to provide more tennis playing opportunities to athletes in Florida.
The formal agreement builds on the existing support that USTA Florida and its charitable arm have provided to local Special Olympics programs by offering free 10 and Under Tennis workshops, grants and other resources to providers that offer tennis programs to Special Olympics athletes.
Likewise, Special Olympics Florida will encourage their athletes to participate in USTA Florida programs and events.
To get a program started, Special Olympics coaches may apply for a USTA Florida Section Foundation equipment grant for adaptive tennis equipment and other program needs by contacting Jessica Flynn at Special Olympics Florida.
For additional training opportunities and training resources, contact Linda Curtis at the USTA Florida Section Foundation at www.USTAFloridaFoundation.com.
Tennis classes, programs
Tennis classes and programs for all ages are at the Penny Sugarman Tennis Center at Sans Souci, 1795 Sans Souci Blvd., North Miami. Call for information on group lessons, annual passes, court rates and private lessons. Tennis pro is Ross Dubins. Call 305-893-7130.
Physically Challenged
Miami-Dade Parks welcomes children with disabilities in its youth leagues. If you need accommodations to participate, call 305-735-7847 (V/TDD).
