Very Prado You: Marlins, Prado honor student athletes for June

Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado and Billy the Marlin congratulate the June honorees of the Miami Marlins/Miami Herald Team Player Spotlight in conjunction with the “Very Prado You” Batting Practice Experience and Meet & Greet at Marlins Park. The honorees are Sean Soto (Silver Ridge Elementary School), Adrian Quinones-Sordo (Mother of Christ Catholic School), Diego Rivero (Claude Pepper Elementary School), Andrea Pantin (Miami Country Day School), and Jake Ogden (Somerset Academy South-Homestead).