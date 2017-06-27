The 2016 Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run finals ahead of the 2016 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Petco Park during MLB All-Star Week in San Diego. This year’s Pitch, Hit & Run finals during MLB All-Star Week will be at Marlins Park in Miami.
MLB Pitch Hit Run, Jr. Home Run Derby finalists for All-Star Week

Major League Baseball announced the 2017 finalists of its national youth skills competitions – the Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and the Jr. Home Run Derby.

Forty kids, age 7-14, from around the United States and Canada have advanced from their respective regional championships to compete during All-Star Week Miami at Marlins Park, the site of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard.

The second annual Jr. Home Run Derby National Finals are at Marlins Park on Saturday, July 8, beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The skills competition has provided thousands of kids, age 14 and younger, an opportunity to participate in a fun-focused home run hitting contest in more than 1,500 competitions across the United States. The winners of the Jr. Home Run Derby contest will be recognized at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday, July 10.

The Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run National Finals competition is Monday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m. EDT, prior to Gatorade All-Star Workout Day and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

The list of 24 Finals competitors includes the top three baseball and softball participants from four age divisions (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14). Beginning in March, more than 625,000 youth participated in more than 4,500 competitions in either the baseball or softball divisions throughout the United States and Canada.

Team championships were hosted at each of the 30 MLB ballparks between the end of May and late June. Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run encourages youth players to develop their skills by competing in pitching, hitting, and running competitions, which begin at the local level and continue through sectional and team championships. Scotts, the official lawn care company of Major League Baseball, is in its fifth year sponsoring the competition. South Florida’s Eric Hosmer of the Kansas City Royals, Matt Wisler of the Atlanta Braves and six-year MLB veteran Chris Parmelee are all Pitch, Hit & Run alum.

The finalists of both competitions will attend various All-Star Week activities, including MLB All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center (July 7-11), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 9) and Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 10).

Below is a complete list of finalists for both programs, which were announced live on MLB Network’s MLB Tonight:

Jr. Home Run Derby National Finalists

12U

NAME

HOMETOWN

Luziano Casados

Albuquerque, N.M.

Braylen Lee

Oakland, Ky.

RJ Ruais

McKinney, Texas

Dakota Thomas

Lincoln, Neb.

Hunter Tyson

Ocilla, Ga.

Jakob Schulz

Mercer Island, Wash.

KJ Scobey

Lakeland, Fla.

Nazier Mule

Paterson, N.J.

14U

NAME

HOMETOWN

Brayan Doran

Indio, Calif.

Brandon Juarez

Evansville, Ind.

Cole Krawczyk

Phoenix, Ariz.

Ezra Mason

Bradenton, Fla.

Matthew Mebane

Hilton Head, S.C.

Jeremy Rader

Springfield, Mo.

Josh Redding

Lubbock, Texas

Joe Schulte

Cheswick, Pa.

Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run SOFTBALL Finalists

Age 7-8

NAME

HOMETOWN

Samantha Barton

Reading, Mass.

Candice Puig

Whittier, Calif.

Jessica Tudor

Garrison, N.Y.

Age 9-10

NAME

HOMETOWN

Mya Bartlett

Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe Montag

Algona, Iowa

Mylia Perez

San Ramon, Calif.

Age 11-12

NAME

HOMETOWN

Maysen Fisher

Dauphin, Pa.

Macy Richardson

Tecumseh, Neb.

Olivia Shaw

Flowery Branch, Ga.

Age 13-14

NAME

HOMETOWN

Brianna Mendez

Marina, Calif.

Julia Minichini

Fairfield, Conn.

Abbey Smith

Austin, Texas

2017 Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run BASEBALL Finalists

Age 7-8

NAME

HOMETOWN

Braeden Baldwin

Orinda, Calif.

Daylen Linton

Belle Haven, Va.

Lukas Waite

San Diego, Calif.

Age 9-10

NAME

HOMETOWN

Mateo Rickman

Torrance, Calif.

Sam Rosand

Washington, D.C.

Sullivan Smith

Jupiter, Fla.

Age 11-12

NAME

HOMETOWN

Jonathan Berus

Seattle, Wash.

Yonathan Hernandez

Roswell, N.M.

Devon MacDonald-Keeling

London, Ont., Canada

Age 13-14

NAME

HOMETOWN

Gage Gillott

Connellsville, Pa.

Joseph Henegar

Woodhaven, Mich.

Olin Snakenborg

Torrance, Calif.

