MLB Pitch Hit Run, Jr. Home Run Derby finalists for All-Star Week

Major League Baseball announced the 2017 finalists of its national youth skills competitions – the Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and the Jr. Home Run Derby.
Forty kids, age 7-14, from around the United States and Canada have advanced from their respective regional championships to compete during All-Star Week Miami at Marlins Park, the site of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard.
The second annual Jr. Home Run Derby National Finals are at Marlins Park on Saturday, July 8, beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The skills competition has provided thousands of kids, age 14 and younger, an opportunity to participate in a fun-focused home run hitting contest in more than 1,500 competitions across the United States. The winners of the Jr. Home Run Derby contest will be recognized at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday, July 10.
The Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run National Finals competition is Monday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m. EDT, prior to Gatorade All-Star Workout Day and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
The list of 24 Finals competitors includes the top three baseball and softball participants from four age divisions (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14). Beginning in March, more than 625,000 youth participated in more than 4,500 competitions in either the baseball or softball divisions throughout the United States and Canada.
Team championships were hosted at each of the 30 MLB ballparks between the end of May and late June. Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run encourages youth players to develop their skills by competing in pitching, hitting, and running competitions, which begin at the local level and continue through sectional and team championships. Scotts, the official lawn care company of Major League Baseball, is in its fifth year sponsoring the competition. South Florida’s Eric Hosmer of the Kansas City Royals, Matt Wisler of the Atlanta Braves and six-year MLB veteran Chris Parmelee are all Pitch, Hit & Run alum.
The finalists of both competitions will attend various All-Star Week activities, including MLB All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center (July 7-11), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 9) and Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 10).
Below is a complete list of finalists for both programs, which were announced live on MLB Network’s MLB Tonight:
Jr. Home Run Derby National Finalists
12U
NAME
HOMETOWN
Luziano Casados
Albuquerque, N.M.
Braylen Lee
Oakland, Ky.
RJ Ruais
McKinney, Texas
Dakota Thomas
Lincoln, Neb.
Hunter Tyson
Ocilla, Ga.
Jakob Schulz
Mercer Island, Wash.
KJ Scobey
Lakeland, Fla.
Nazier Mule
Paterson, N.J.
14U
NAME
HOMETOWN
Brayan Doran
Indio, Calif.
Brandon Juarez
Evansville, Ind.
Cole Krawczyk
Phoenix, Ariz.
Ezra Mason
Bradenton, Fla.
Matthew Mebane
Hilton Head, S.C.
Jeremy Rader
Springfield, Mo.
Josh Redding
Lubbock, Texas
Joe Schulte
Cheswick, Pa.
Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run SOFTBALL Finalists
Age 7-8
NAME
HOMETOWN
Samantha Barton
Reading, Mass.
Candice Puig
Whittier, Calif.
Jessica Tudor
Garrison, N.Y.
Age 9-10
NAME
HOMETOWN
Mya Bartlett
Las Vegas, Nev.
Zoe Montag
Algona, Iowa
Mylia Perez
San Ramon, Calif.
Age 11-12
NAME
HOMETOWN
Maysen Fisher
Dauphin, Pa.
Macy Richardson
Tecumseh, Neb.
Olivia Shaw
Flowery Branch, Ga.
Age 13-14
NAME
HOMETOWN
Brianna Mendez
Marina, Calif.
Julia Minichini
Fairfield, Conn.
Abbey Smith
Austin, Texas
2017 Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run BASEBALL Finalists
Age 7-8
NAME
HOMETOWN
Braeden Baldwin
Orinda, Calif.
Daylen Linton
Belle Haven, Va.
Lukas Waite
San Diego, Calif.
Age 9-10
NAME
HOMETOWN
Mateo Rickman
Torrance, Calif.
Sam Rosand
Washington, D.C.
Sullivan Smith
Jupiter, Fla.
Age 11-12
NAME
HOMETOWN
Jonathan Berus
Seattle, Wash.
Yonathan Hernandez
Roswell, N.M.
Devon MacDonald-Keeling
London, Ont., Canada
Age 13-14
NAME
HOMETOWN
Gage Gillott
Connellsville, Pa.
Joseph Henegar
Woodhaven, Mich.
Olin Snakenborg
Torrance, Calif.
Jr. Home Run Derby
The T-Mobile Jr. Home Run Derby is 8:30-10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 8 at Marlins Park.
http://m.mlb.com/junior-homerun-derby
Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run
The Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run National Finals competition is Monday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m. EDT, prior to Gatorade All-Star Workout Day and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park.
https://www.facebook.com/PitchHitRun/
Comments