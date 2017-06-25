After never winning, Stanley C. Panther wins again at Mascot Games

There is the Stanley Cup, and now there is Stanley’s Cup.
After going 0-for-forever, Stanley C. Panther of the NHL Florida Panthers not only raised the Cup once but twice at the Wawa Mascot Games.
Stanley represented the OUC The Reliable One Green Team along with Chomps of the NFL Cleveland Browns, Tommy Hawk of the NHL Chicago Blackhawks, Hugo of the NBA Charlotte Hornets, Rocky the Bull of the NCAA University of South Florida, and team captain Stuff the Magic Dragon of the NBA Orlando Magic. Miguel Colon Jr. was the team’s honorary coach.
Stanley started the two-day event by helping the OUC The Reliable One Green Team win the Mascot Games trophy on Friday, June 23 at the Amway Center. It marked the first time Stanley was a member of the championship team in the event’s 24-year history.
Instead of resting on his laurels, Stanley repeated the effort with the Green Team in day two’s tournament, the finale. Following the back-to-back victories, Stanley raised it high, drank from the Cup and then proudly held the hardware during some fan interaction and photo shoots.
Stanley proved dedication and hard work pay off, and he is returning to South Florida with the Cup.
Sebastian the Ibis of the NCAA University of Miami and Billy the Marlin of the MLB Miami Marlins are other local mascots who’ve held, hoisted, hugged, and kissed the Cup on championship teams in past Mascot Games.
This time it was Stanley C. Panther’s turn. Twice.
The Games, presented by Wawa, benefited New Hope for Kids on June 23 and 24. Divided into four teams, mascots from MLB, MLS, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, and ECHL battled through gladiator themed games to see who are the true champions of the mascot world.
On day two, the winning OUC The Reliable One Green Team won the obstacle course and lip sync/dance off before intermission. Following the break, they came from behind to win it all by nearly sweeping the joust battles. Stanley did win his joust session, besting three other mascots, each representing a different team.
Day two’s tournament was very close, ending with a three-way tie for second.
The New York Life Blue Team with Fin (Vancouver Canucks), Franklin (Philadelphia 76ers), Louie (St. Louis Blues), Rangers Captain (Texas Rangers), Rowdy (Dallas Cowboys) and Shades (Orlando Solar Bears) won the dress contest.
The Truly Nolen Yellow Team with Jaxson De Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars), Captain Fear (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Lil Red (University of Nebraska), Knightro (University of Central Florida) and ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning) won dodge ball.
The Field Auto Group Red Team with Carlton (Toronto Maple Leafs), Champ (Dallas Mavericks), Coyote (San Antonio Spurs), Kingston (Orlando City Soccer Club), Sebastian the Ibis (University of Miami) and NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils) did their best.
Twenty-two of the best and most popular mascots from across North America joined Stuff, the event’s host mascot, for the 24th Games.
Wawa mascot Wally Goose and the Truly Nolen mouse limo, driven by Jack Martin, also participated. Your emcee the masterful Scotty B, and your exceptional photographers/videographers Kristin Alexander and Charles Cardwell. Let’s not forget New Hope for Kids Executive Director David Joswick, Marketing Manager Gloria Capozzi and media liaisons Devin Nori, Zach Lange and the stylish Lynn Hoppes.
All proceeds from the Mascot Games, presented by Wawa, benefits New Hope for Kids, which provides support to children and families grieving the death of a loved one, and grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Central Florida. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $500,000 for New Hope for Kids.
About New Hope for Kids
Since 1996, New Hope for Kids has been helping Central Florida children in need. Our purpose is to bring hope, healing and happiness to children and families suffering from grief, loss or life-threatening illnesses.
New Hope for Kids achieves this through two programs: The Center for Grieving Children helps children and families cope with the feelings of grief and loss after the death of a loved one. Wishes for Kids grants wishes to children up to the age 19, diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.
For more information visit .
